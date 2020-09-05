UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrests 10 Including Street Criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday arrested 10 accused including street criminals, a drug peddler and extortionists from different parts of the metropolis.

According to a news release, the para-military force apprehended two extortionists from Baghdadi and Kalakot while a drug peddler was arrested from Ferozabad area.

The Rangers also arrested seven street criminals from the areas including Kalri, Ferozabad, Baloch Colony, Korangi and Saeedabad. The arrested were involved in number of crimes including looting citizens, possessing illegal arams and others.

The Rangers recovered illegal arms, ammunition, snatched properties and drugs. All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

