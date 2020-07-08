UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrests 13, Recovers Arms, Ammo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:57 PM

Rangers arrests 13, recovers arms, ammo

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh apprehended 13 suspects during operations conducted in different parts of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh apprehended 13 suspects during operations conducted in different parts of the megalopolis.

According to a news release on Wednesday, three accused involved in number of cases of extortion were arrested from Shahra e Faisal area.

As many as 10 accused were arrested by the para-military force from the areas including Awami Colony, Baghdadi, Shahra e Faisal, Ittehad Town, Ferozabad, Zaman Town and Baloch Colony. The accused were involved in looting citizens, possessing illegal arms, drug peddling and other various street crimes.

The Rangers also recovered arms, ammunition, snatched items and drugs from the possession of arrested. They have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

