Rangers Arrests 15 Drug Peddlers, Recovers Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operations with Police arrested 15 drug peddlers from different parts of the megalopolis and recovered huge quantity of drugs, arms, ammunition and stolen properties from their possession.

According to a news release on Thursday, arrested accused were involved in various crimes including drug business and possessing illegal arms, ammo.

Drugs recovered during the operations include 57.465kg hashish, 1.680 heroin, 780 grams crystal and 332 grams Ice.

All arrested including recovered items have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

More Stories From Pakistan

