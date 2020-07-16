Rangers arrests 17, recovers arms, ammo, drugs

UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested 17 accused from different parts of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested 17 accused from different parts of the metropolis.

According to spokesman, the para-military force apprehended 10 street criminals and 7 drug peddlers.

The street criminals were arrested from the areas including Saeedabad, Kalakot, Ferozabad, Baghdadi, Chakiwara and Awami Colony. The arrested were involved in number of crimes including looting citizens, possessing illegal arms, and others.

The drug peddlers were arrested from the areas including Pak Colony, Baldia, Iqbal Market and Kalakot.

The Rangers also recovered illegal arms, ammunition, snatched properties and drugs. All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

