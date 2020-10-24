Rangers arrests 18 including street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday arrested 18 accused including street criminals and drug peddlers from different parts of the metropolis.

According to a news release, the para-military force apprehended 14 street criminals from Shah Faisal Colony, Baldia Town, Preedy, Defence, Korangi and Saeedabad areas.

The Rangers also arrested four drug peddlers from the areas including Shah Faisal Colony, Baghdadi, Kalri, Kalakot and other areas. The arrested were involved in drug supply in the areas.

The Rangers recovered illegal arms, ammunition, snatched properties and drugs. All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.