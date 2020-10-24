UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrests 18 Including Street Criminals

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Rangers arrests 18 including street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday arrested 18 accused including street criminals and drug peddlers from different parts of the metropolis.

According to a news release, the para-military force apprehended 14 street criminals from Shah Faisal Colony, Baldia Town, Preedy, Defence, Korangi and Saeedabad areas.

The Rangers also arrested four drug peddlers from the areas including Shah Faisal Colony, Baghdadi, Kalri, Kalakot and other areas. The arrested were involved in drug supply in the areas.

The Rangers recovered illegal arms, ammunition, snatched properties and drugs. All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Drugs Baldia Korangi Shah Faisal Saeedabad Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

37 minutes ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

52 minutes ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

1 hour ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.