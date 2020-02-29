UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrests 19 Including Street Criminals, Drug Peddlers From Different Parts Of City

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:03 PM

Rangers arrests 19 including street criminals, drug peddlers from different parts of city

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint operations with police arrested 19 accused including street criminals and drug peddlers from different parts of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint operations with police arrested 19 accused including street criminals and drug peddlers from different parts of the megalopolis.

The para-military force arrested accused including Patras, Muhammad Naveed alias Jai, Muhammad Faraz alias Funter Abba, Sultan alias Punnu, Naseem alias Kaara, Shahid alias Pappu, Sahakar, Muhammad Sabzal, Abdul Majid, Abdul Malik, Pervez alias Umer, Muhammad Abbas alias Basu, Muhammad Yousaf, Dil Muhammad alias Munna Toofan, Shahzeb and Bakht Ali.

The accused were involved in various street crimes and were arrested from Liaquatabad, Paposh Nagar, Mithadar, Ittehad Town, Napier, Shahra-e-Faisal and Nabi Bukhsh areas, said a statement.

Rangers also arrested three drug peddlers namely Ameer alias Baba Wadiyal, Mustafa Qureshi and Muhammad Hussain alias Hassan alias Fotiya from Garden and Shahra-e-Faisal areas.

Arms, ammunition, snatched items and drugs were recovered from the possession of arrested. All the arrested were handed over to police for further legal action.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Drugs Napier Mustafa Qureshi Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to clash with South Africa in crucial ICC ..

17 minutes ago

Kidnapped baby girl recovered in karachi

51 seconds ago

"Not fazed by defeat against England", claims Aliy ..

52 seconds ago

CDA completes process of bids for expansion, impro ..

55 seconds ago

Erdogan Says Turkey Opened Borders With EU to Syri ..

56 seconds ago

2.11 Kg Hashish seized, 18 arrested in Sargodha

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.