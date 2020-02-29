Rangers arrests 19 including street criminals, drug peddlers from different parts of city

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint operations with police arrested 19 accused including street criminals and drug peddlers from different parts of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint operations with police arrested 19 accused including street criminals and drug peddlers from different parts of the megalopolis.

The para-military force arrested accused including Patras, Muhammad Naveed alias Jai, Muhammad Faraz alias Funter Abba, Sultan alias Punnu, Naseem alias Kaara, Shahid alias Pappu, Sahakar, Muhammad Sabzal, Abdul Majid, Abdul Malik, Pervez alias Umer, Muhammad Abbas alias Basu, Muhammad Yousaf, Dil Muhammad alias Munna Toofan, Shahzeb and Bakht Ali.

The accused were involved in various street crimes and were arrested from Liaquatabad, Paposh Nagar, Mithadar, Ittehad Town, Napier, Shahra-e-Faisal and Nabi Bukhsh areas, said a statement.

Rangers also arrested three drug peddlers namely Ameer alias Baba Wadiyal, Mustafa Qureshi and Muhammad Hussain alias Hassan alias Fotiya from Garden and Shahra-e-Faisal areas.

Arms, ammunition, snatched items and drugs were recovered from the possession of arrested. All the arrested were handed over to police for further legal action.