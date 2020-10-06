UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrests 21 Outlaws Including Street Criminals, Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Rangers arrests 21 outlaws including street criminals, drug peddlers

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday arrested 21 accused including street criminals and drug peddlers from different parts of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday arrested 21 accused including street criminals and drug peddlers from different parts of the metropolis.

According to a news release, the para-military force apprehended 18 street criminals from Korangi Industrial Area, Korangi, Mominabad, Model Colony, Shahra-e-Faisal, Ferozabad, Awami Colony, Mubina Town, Napier and Risala area.

The Rangers also arrested three drug peddlers from the areas including Korangi, Mominabad and other areas. The arrested were involved in drug supply in the areas.

The Rangers recovered illegal arms, ammunition, snatched properties and drugs. All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

