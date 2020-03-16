Rangers arrests 27 including street criminals, drug peddlers

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday arrested 27 accused in joint operations with police from different parts of the metropolis

The para-military force during operations arrested 25 street criminals namely Bilal, Ajab Khan, Ishtiaq Ali Shah, Ali Hasnain, Ahmed Raza, Adil alias Zito, Shahzaib, Zohaib alias Baiju, Farmanullah, Muhammad Shehbaz Khalil, Abdul Qadir Khan, Nadeem, Muhammad Waqas alias Wickey, Muhammad Shan, Abdul Rehman alias Kana, Syed Ali alias Munna Kalti, Usman, Muhammad Shahzaib, Jan Muhammad, Muhammad Munawar alias Mano, Zakir, Shahnawaz, Samiullah, Yousaf Khan and Naik-ur-Rehman from the areas including Saudabad, Shahra-e-Faisal, Ferozabad, Sachal, Malir, Saeedabad, Ittehad Town, Paposh Nagar, Korangi, Docks, Risala and Kalri, according to spokesman for Rangers.

Meanwhile, the Rangers also arrested two drug peddlers Suhail and Javed from Kalri and Garden area respectively.

Arms, ammunition, snatched items and drugs were recovered from the possession of arrested. The accused have been handed over to police for further legal actions.