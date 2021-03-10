Rangers arrests 5 including extortionists, robbers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 5 accused including 3 extortionists members of Lyari gang and 2 most wanted members of a dacoit gang in separate actions and recovered ammunition from their possession.

The para-military force in a joint operation with police busted three extortionists members of Lyari gang namely Muhammad Kamran alias Mama, Usman and Osama, according to a news release.

Arrested accused had recently shot injured a trader Danish in Baghdadi area for not paying them the extortion money. The accused could be easily identified in CCTV footage of the incident.

During preliminary interrogation accused Kamran alias Mama revealed being close aide of notorious criminal Jameel Chaanga while Usman and Osama belonged to Wasi Lakho gro up of Lyari gang.

According to criminal record, Kamran alias Mama was involved in drug business, encounters with Rangers and Police, murders and others. The accused had enough strong connections that he got a Station House Officer (SHO) removed for non-cooperation with him.

In another joint operation with Police, the Rangers apprehended two most wanted members of a dacoit gang identified as Muhammad Farhan and Ahmed Abdul Sattar alias Rameez.

The accused were arrested with the help of CCTV footage of a robbery. The arrested confessed their involvement in number of robberies and had been jailed in case possessing illegal arms.

All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.