Rangers Arrests 7 Drug Peddlers, Recovers 83kg Hashish

Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:18 PM

Rangers arrests 7 drug peddlers, recovers 83kg hashish

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested seven drug peddlers from Orangi Town area and recovered 83kg hashish from their possession.

Arrested identified as Wasim, Akbar, Muhammad Ali, Umar Farooq, Shireen Zada, Muhammad Wali, Nadeem Khan alias Lala, said a news release.

During initial interrogation arrested accused confessed that Nadeem was their ring-leader who used to bring 10 to 20 kg of hashish from Sohrab Goth area on his autorickshaw to further supply the drugs to small scale drug peddlers. Besides, Nadeem Khan and Umar Farooq used to stock the drugs at their homes.

The arrested accused along with recovered drugs have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

