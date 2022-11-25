Rangers arrests accused involved in anti-social activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation arrested an accused allegedly involved in anti-social activities, kidnapping for ransom and attempting to murder.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Friday, the accused Mussawir Ali was arrested from Keamari.

The accused along with his other accomplices on August 20, 2022, snatched cash Rs. 0.7 million from a citizen in Korangi Industrial Area and fled. He was arrested with the help of CCTV footage of the said incident in which he could easily identify committing the crime.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices. The arrested accused has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.