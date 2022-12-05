Rangers arrests accused involved in drug peddling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Keamari area arrested an alleged accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Monday, the accused was identified as Shahrukh.

Three 9mm pistols, two 12 bore rifles, 148 rounds, 2kg hashish, 19 grams Ice, cocaine and ecstasy pills were recovered from his possession.

The arrested used to sell drugs in Clifton and Defence areas. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.

He had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.