Rangers arrests accused involved in murder of his ex-wife

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint operation arrested an accused who killed his ex-wife, from Kundoo Goth area.

According to a news release on Sunday, a dead body of a woman named as Samina Iqbal was found from Manghopir area on October 8th, 2020, who was stabbed to death. The body was taken by her brother after identification from Edhi Center.

Later on, the family of victim sought help from Rangers to apprehend her unidentified killer.

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) formed a special investigation team which examined the motives of the murder and arrested the accused Sunny Ali on the basis of technical evidence and intelligence.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had killed his ex-wife Samina Iqbal with a knife and fled from the scene. Case of the murder was registered against unknown accused in Manghopir police station.

Arrested accused has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.