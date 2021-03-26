Rangers arrests conman in karachi

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday in a joint intelligence based operation with Police in Boating Basin area arrested a conman who used to defraud citizens by posing as a colonel of an intelligence agency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday in a joint intelligence based operation with Police in Boating Basin area arrested a conman who used to defraud citizens by posing as a colonel of an intelligence agency.

Arrested accused identified as Irfan Ahmed, resident of Moosa Lane, Lyari was involved in various crimes, said a news release.

He used to extort money by tricking the citizens into getting admission in medical colleges and getting jobs.

A fake intelligence card, a uniform and fake documents of different departments were also recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

The accused has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.