UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrests Drug Peddlers From Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Rangers arrests drug peddlers from Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint operation on a tip-off in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-1 arrested several drug peddlers and recovered a large number of drugs from their possession.

The accused were supplying drugs in an educational institution and surrounding areas, according to a news release on Friday.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

