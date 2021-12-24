Rangers Arrests Drug Peddlers From Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint operation on a tip-off in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-1 arrested several drug peddlers and recovered a large number of drugs from their possession.
The accused were supplying drugs in an educational institution and surrounding areas, according to a news release on Friday.
The arrested accused have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.