Rangers arrests drugs dealer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a drug dealer supplier from Saadi Town area of district Malir and recovered arms and drugs from his possession.

Arrested were identified as Mir Zaman alias Mana during initial interrogation revealed that he had been involved in large-scale drug trafficking in Karachi since 1998 and also supplying drugs to small level drug peddlers, according to a news release on Tuesday.

The accused confessed that he had been ordering drugs from Quetta through freight vehicles and had been supplying drugs in different areas of Karachi including Madina Colony, Sohrab Goth, Water Pump, Safoora Goth, Saadi Town and others.

The arrested accused along with arms and drugs have been handed over to the police for further legal action.