UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrests Drugs Dealer

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Rangers arrests drugs dealer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a drug dealer supplier from Saadi Town area of district Malir and recovered arms and drugs from his possession.

Arrested were identified as Mir Zaman alias Mana during initial interrogation revealed that he had been involved in large-scale drug trafficking in Karachi since 1998 and also supplying drugs to small level drug peddlers, according to a news release on Tuesday.

The accused confessed that he had been ordering drugs from Quetta through freight vehicles and had been supplying drugs in different areas of Karachi including Madina Colony, Sohrab Goth, Water Pump, Safoora Goth, Saadi Town and others.

The arrested accused along with arms and drugs have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Quetta Rangers Police Water Drugs Vehicles Malir From

Recent Stories

PM wins international award over his contribution ..

PM wins international award over his contribution for cricket

11 minutes ago
 Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promo ..

Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admira ..

14 minutes ago
 ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pak ..

ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Troph ..

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees ..

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees’ to enhance liaison with pu ..

17 minutes ago
 Robbery gang busted in Khanewal

Robbery gang busted in Khanewal

1 minute ago
 Livestock dept takes measures to promote buffalo

Livestock dept takes measures to promote buffalo

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.