Rangers Arrests Extortionist, Kidnapper

Published April 04, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Rangers arrests extortionist, kidnapper

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested accused involved in extortion and kidnapping for ransom Ayaz Memon Motiwala and his facilitator Salman from Defence area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested accused involved in extortion and kidnapping for ransom Ayaz Memon Motiwala and his facilitator Salman from Defence area.

According to spokesman for Rangers on Monday, accused Ayaz Memon Motiwala was involved in blackmailing the builders and collecting extortion from them. He used to identify himself as a member of special team of a security agency.

Number of FIRs were registered against him at different police stations of the city.

Both arrested accused were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

