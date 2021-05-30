UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrests Extortionist, Seizes Three NCP Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Rangers arrests extortionist, seizes three NCP vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police in New Karachi area arrested most wanted accused of extortionists group.

Arrested accused identified as Zubair Ahmed alias Taj Muhammad had demanded extortion of Rs. 0.5 million from a trader and had threatened to abduct his son and to kill him in case of non-payment of demanded money, said a news release on Sunday.

The victim trader had informed the Rangers on its helpline acting upon which the para-military force arrested the accused.

He has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, in another news release Rangers spokesman informed that as many as three non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles were taken into custody by the Rangers at Guddu Check Post located near Sindh Balochistan border.

The seized vehicles included two Toyota Corolla Saloon and a Toyota Vitz. The NCP vehicles had been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

