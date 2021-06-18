Rangers arrests five of most wanted drug racket

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh alongwith Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested five members of a most wanted drug cartel and dacoit gang here in Old Sabzi Mandi area.

In a news release on Friday, the para-military force claimed arresting Wali alias China, Hamza, Sheroz alias Chochi, Naveed Alam and Munir Ahmed who were allegedly involved in drug peddling, street crimes and robberies.

A snatched motorcycle, mobile phone, drugs, arms used in crimes and snatched properties were recovered from arrested accused possession and had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Further investigation was underway.