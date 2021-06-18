UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrests Five Of Most Wanted Drug Racket

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Rangers arrests five of most wanted drug racket

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh alongwith Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested five members of a most wanted drug cartel and dacoit gang here in Old Sabzi Mandi area.

In a news release on Friday, the para-military force claimed arresting Wali alias China, Hamza, Sheroz alias Chochi, Naveed Alam and Munir Ahmed who were allegedly involved in drug peddling, street crimes and robberies.

A snatched motorcycle, mobile phone, drugs, arms used in crimes and snatched properties were recovered from arrested accused possession and had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Mobile Drugs China From

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

56 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

1 hour ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

1 hour ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

2 hours ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.