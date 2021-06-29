UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrests Five Suspects From Lyari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Rangers arrests five suspects from Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested five wanted suspects involved in killings, extortion and robberies from Lyari.

According to a news release on Tuesday, arrested were identified as Sarwar Baloch, Faiz alias Faizi, Sahim alias Fahim, Jamshed and Shiraz.

Two of the arrested Faiz and Sahim on instructions of accused Sarwar on April 6, 2021, had gunned down two persons at a hotel including hotel owner's son and another citizen for non-payment of extortion by the owner of hotel.

During preliminary interrogation, accused Sarwar Baloch admitted that he was associated with Lyari gang from 2009 to 2013 and was involved in extortion, drug trafficking and armed gang warfare.

As soon as the Karachi operation started in 2013, the accused had fled to interior Sindh and remained in hiding till 2019. At the end of 2019, he took up residence in Lyari again and along with above mentioned accused was involved in crimes like extortion and robberies.

The rangers also recovered three pistols and hand grenades from their possession. The arrested accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

