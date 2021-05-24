Rangers arrests four accused involved in over 300 robberies

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested four most wanted members of a robbers gang involved in over 300 robberies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested four most wanted members of a robbers gang involved in over 300 robberies.

According to spokesman on Monday, accused identified as Abdul Razzaq alias Bona, Muhammad Shamraiz, Muhammad Rashid alias Doodhwala and Adeel alias Adil were arrested from Gulshan-e-Maymar area of megalopolis.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they have been looting millions of rupees from contractors carrying money earned from milk business in New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sohrab Goth and Super Highway since 2016.

They also confessed committing over 300 thefts, robberies and snatching of mobile phones in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Water Pump, Super Highway, Gulshan-e-Maymar and New Karachi area. The gang also confessed to stealing more than 50 vehicles of salesmen of various products.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.