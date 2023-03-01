UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrests Four Of Street Criminals Gang

Published March 01, 2023

Rangers arrests four of street criminals gang

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operations in Hasrat Mohani Colony and Pak Colony areas of the city have arrested four of a gang allegedly involved in robberies, street crimes and arms supply.

The agencies also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of arrested, according to spokesman for Rangers on Wednesday.

The gang consists of 8 to 10 members and was involved in more than 200 robberies and street crimes during which they snatched motorcycles and mobile phones from citizens. Besides the apprehended accused were also involved in collecting extortions.

During initial interrogation they revealed to that they used to steal telephone line cables and heavy machinery including electric motor and generator from a closed water filter plant located in Pak Colony area.

The Rangers recovered a 30 bore machine gun, three 30 bore pistols, two 9mm pistols, a toy pistol, stolen motorcycle and mobile phones from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Fida Hussain (ring leader), Ashir Qureshi, Shahi islam and Farooq Islam. Raids were being conducted to nab their other gang members.

The arrested along with recovered arms, ammo, motorcycle and mobile phones were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

