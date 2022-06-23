Rangers arrests fraudster from Lyari

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a fraudster from Agra Taj Colony, Lyari and recovered arms and fake stamps of different government and non-governmental institutions.

According to a news release on Thursday, Rangers arrested Manzoor Ahmed alias Lakha and recovered 6 dozens of prohibited/unprohibited licenses, over 3 dozens of stamps of government, non-governmental institutions, a 30 bore pistol, 38 bore revolver, 60 rounds of 7mm and 20 rounds of 32 bore from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, the accused revealed that he along with the officials of government and non-government organizations was involved in making fake licenses, license to carry arms under Section 144, duplicate licenses, fake second ownerships, birth certificates, domiciles etc. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.

Arrested accused has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

