Rangers Arrests Gang Involved In Looting Passenger Buses

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Rangers arrests gang involved in looting passenger buses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Sunday announced arresting seven members of a gang involved in looting passenger buses.

According to a news release, para-military force during snap checking at Kot Sabzal busted seven accused who were following a coach to rob livestock traders from Sialkot traveling in the bus.

Arrested accused during initial interrogation revealed that bus driver was their informant.

Rangers also recovered a 30 bore mauser alongwith a magazine, a 30 bore pistol two magazines, a vehicle, 8 mobile phones, two gold chains and cash from their possession of arrested accused who were identified as Waqas, Afzal, Ehsanullah, Mustansar, Muhammad Imran, Zeeshan and Mudassir.

Arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

More Stories From Pakistan

