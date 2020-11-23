UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrests Gang Of Robbers In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Rangers arrests gang of robbers in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Police acting on intelligence based information arrested a gang involved in hundreds of robberies.

The forces initially apprehended accused Muhammad Asif alias Chitta with the help of CCTV footage and later upon his revelations arrested his other accomplices Nisar Khan, Saeed, Rony Ilyas and Michael, said a news release.

The arms used in the crimes by the arrested were also recovered from their possession. The accused were involved in number of robberies, street crimes and others in parts of city.

They have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

More Stories From Pakistan

