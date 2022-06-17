Rangers arrests imposter from Jamshoro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an imposter from Jamshoro who used to identify himself as an officer of Rangers and intelligence agencies.

According to a news release on Friday, Rangers arrested Abdul Razaq and recovered walkie talkie, a vehicle along with green number plate and a pistol with 11 rounds from his possession.

Arrested accused confessed that he used to identify himself as an officer of intelligence agency for his illegal gains. He also revealed using fake documents of human rights commission and other sensitive organizations.

Arrested accused has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.