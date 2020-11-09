UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrests Most Wanted Street Criminal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:32 PM

Rangers arrests most wanted street criminal

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Sindh Police apprehended a most wanted accused involved in street crimes and robberies

According to a news release on Monday, accused Abid Ali Sheedi alias Dadda was arrested with the help of CCTV footage in which the accused can be clearly identified looting citizen along with his other accomplice in Azam Basti, Manzoor Colony.

According to a news release on Monday, accused Abid Ali Sheedi alias Dadda was arrested with the help of CCTV footage in which the accused can be clearly identified looting citizen along with his other accomplice in Azam Basti, Manzoor Colony.

During initial interrogation Abid confessed his involvement in number of street crimes he committed in different parts of the megalopolis.

Raids are being conducted to arrest his other accomplices.

He has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

