UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrests Robber From Qasba Colony

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Rangers arrests robber from Qasba Colony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an accused involved in various robberies from Qasba Colony area of the city.

According to a news release issued on Monday, arrested identified as Abdul Basit during initial interrogation confessed his involvement in various robberies.

The accused along with his accomplices Abid alias Kaka Ji and Saleem alias Ladla committed a robbery in Qasba Colony, video of which also made rounds over social media.

The accused could be easily identified in the video. Raids are being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.

Arrested has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

