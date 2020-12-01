UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrests Robbers Including One Involved In Murder Of Transgender

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Rangers arrests robbers including one involved in murder of transgender

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Police on Tuesday apprehended three accused involved in number of robberies including one involved in murder of transgender in Kararchi.

The para-military force in separate actions conducted in Gulshan Iqbal and Shah Faisal Colony arrested Muhammad Akhtar and his accomplices Sudheer Ahmed and Muhammad Fakhar, said a news release.

Accused Muhammad Akhtar along with his other accomplices namely Abdul Ghaffar and Allah Ditta on August 25, 2020 robbed the house of transgender Sabir alias Angoori and killed Sabir for resisting the robbery.

The accused took away cash Rs. 60,000/- and two smart phones.

The forces upon indication of arrested accused Muhammad Akhtar nabbed his accomplices Sudheer Ahmed and Muhammad Fakhar who were involved in number of robberies in Sohrab Goth, NIPA, Guru Mandir and Gulshan Iqbal while raids were being carried out to arrest Abdul Ghaffar and Allah Ditta.

All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

