Rangers Arrests Street Criminal, Drug Peddler

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Rangers arrests street criminal, drug peddler

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in joint intelligence based operations on Wednesday arrested two alleged accused involved in street crimes and drug peddling in separate actions in Orangi Town and Native Jetty Bridge

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in joint intelligence based operations on Wednesday arrested two alleged accused involved in street crimes and drug peddling in separate actions in Orangi Town and Native Jetty Bridge.

According to spokesman for Rangers, in a first action the Rangers arrested a street criminal identified as Sher Bahadur from Orangi Town area and recovered arms and ammunition used in robberies from his possession.

During initial interrogation the arrested accused revealed snatching of more than 200 mobile phones and cash Rs. 0.5 million in over 150 street crimes he committed in different areas of the megalopolis.

In another action, the Rangers arrested an alleged drug peddler identified as Usman from Native Jetty Bridge where he had come for drugs supply. The Rangers recovered 2.25kg hashish from his possession.

He confessed that he used to buy drugs from Nusrat Bhutto Colony and supplied it in different parts of the city. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices upon his indication.

Arrested both accused along with recovered arms and drugs were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

