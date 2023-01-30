UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrests Street Criminal From Azam Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation on Monday arrested an alleged street criminal from Azam Town, Mehmoodabad area

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the arrested was identified as Ghulam Abbas alias Ali as the Rangers recovered a pistol and a motorcycle used by the accused in committing crimes.

During the initial interrogation, the accused confessed for committing street crimes in Baloch Colony, Manzoor Colony, Qayyumabad, Korangi Road and Mehran Town, along with his other accomplices. He had been to jail earlier also.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend the suspect's other accomplices upon his revelations. The accused along with the recovered pistol and motorcycle was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

