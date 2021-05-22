Rangers arrests street criminal involved in over 25 robberies

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended a street criminal involved in over 25 robberies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended a street criminal involved in over 25 robberies.

Arrested accused identified as Muhammad Saleem was arrested from Orangi Town area, said a news release on Saturday.

On March 13, arrested accused along with his accomplice Bilal Pathan robbed a nimco shop on gun point. They took away about Rs 100,000 and two cell phones. The accused also did aerial firing while leaving the shop.

CCTV footage of the incident also went viral over social media in which the accused could be easily identified.

During initial interrogation, accused Muhammad Saleem confessed his involvement in about 10 to 15 robberies he committed on gun point along with his accomplice Bilal during which they snatched over 15 cell phones and cash approximately Rs 20,000.

The arrested accused had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings. Raids were being carried out to arrest other accomplices of the accused.