UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrests Street Criminal Involved In Over 25 Robberies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 10:28 PM

Rangers arrests street criminal involved in over 25 robberies

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended a street criminal involved in over 25 robberies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended a street criminal involved in over 25 robberies.

Arrested accused identified as Muhammad Saleem was arrested from Orangi Town area, said a news release on Saturday.

On March 13, arrested accused along with his accomplice Bilal Pathan robbed a nimco shop on gun point. They took away about Rs 100,000 and two cell phones. The accused also did aerial firing while leaving the shop.

CCTV footage of the incident also went viral over social media in which the accused could be easily identified.

During initial interrogation, accused Muhammad Saleem confessed his involvement in about 10 to 15 robberies he committed on gun point along with his accomplice Bilal during which they snatched over 15 cell phones and cash approximately Rs 20,000.

The arrested accused had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings. Raids were being carried out to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Firing Rangers Police Social Media Orangi March Criminals From

Recent Stories

ERC, Tamouh Healthcare launches initiative to prov ..

46 minutes ago

24 more patients died of Coronavirus in KP

4 minutes ago

NAC's GDP growth data based on professional, non-p ..

4 minutes ago

Thousands Show Support to Palestine in London, Dem ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt changing system for establishing rule of ..

4 minutes ago

Dive Into a Pool of Discounts at #TheGreatSummerSa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.