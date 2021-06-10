Rangers arrests street criminal involved in over 200 robberies

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested an accused involved in over 200 street crimes and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested an accused involved in over 200 street crimes and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

According to a news release on Thursday, the accused identified as Aqeel Ahmed alias Kasora, during initial interrogation confessed that he had been sent to jail various times for committing street crimes.

The accused was a professional criminal. Raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.

The arrested accused and recovered motorcycle have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.