Rangers Arrests Street Criminals, Facilitator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Rangers arrests street criminals, facilitator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested three including two street criminals and their facilitator, informed the spokesman to Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers along with Police during special snap checking on intelligence based information arrested accused Muhammad Ashar from near Martin Quarters, Jamshed Town.

On pointation of arrested accused, another of his accomplice Muhammad Arsalan alias 'Kala' was arrested while their facilitator Asghar Khan was arrested from Qasba Colony.

The arrested criminals during initial interrogation confessed their involvement in number of robberies and murders in different parts of the city.

The accused killed Sabir Khan owner of a mart in Qasba Colony over resistance to a robbery on June 8, 2020. Case of the murder was registered at Peerabad police station.

Arrested accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

