Rangers arrests suspects involved in looting spices worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested four dacoits who robbed a huge quantity of spices from a godown worth Rs 6 million.

According to a news release on Wednesday, Rangers arrested Asif Ali, Khair Muhammad, Daad Muhammad and Mukhtiar Ali involved in looting spices from a godown located in Jahanabad SITE Town on January 30th, 2021.

They took away 150 sacks of cumin, 74 cartons of clove and 95 of gut fennel worth Rs. 6 million besides they also robbed workers of cash Rs 61000.

Arrested accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.