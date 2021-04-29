UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrests Target Killer, Extortionist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Rangers arrests target killer, extortionist

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an accused involved in target killing, extortion, a most wanted member of robbers gang from Godhra Colony area on Thursday.

The arrested accused identified as Muhammad Faizan alias Farhan alias Faizi alias Mama, was a nephew of Raj Uddin alias Bholu Qureshi, a notorious target killer and extortionist of a political party who was killed in a police encounter in 2013, said a news release.

During the initial interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been involved in the extortion gang of Abid alias Kallu and Bilawal alias Billa since 2015 and was involved in extorting money from shopkeepers and fruit cart owners in New Karachi No.

07.

In July 2019, the accused along with his accomplices in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, opened fire on the owner of Bismillah Hotel in Pahalwan Goth for not paying extortion of Rs. 3 million, as a result of which one passerby was killed and three others were injured. FIR of which was registered at Gulistan-e-Jauhar Police Station.

The accused has also confessed to committing over 50 thefts and robberies in different parts of Karachi along with his accomplices.

Other accomplices of the accused include Abid alias Kallu, Bilawal, Hassan alias Mota, Abdul Karim Bangash, Waqas and Farukh. Raids were being carried out to arrest his accomplices.

The arrested accused had been handed over to police for legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Injured Target Killing Fire Rangers Police Police Station Hotel Money July FIR 2015 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

34 minutes ago

Polling ends peacefully for by-election in NA-249 ..

2 minutes ago

Hot weather likely in most parts

2 minutes ago

DC inaugurates emergency ward in DHO of Musakhel

2 minutes ago

Russia vaccine developer says to sue Brazil regula ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.