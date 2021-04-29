Rangers arrests target killer, extortionist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an accused involved in target killing, extortion, a most wanted member of robbers gang from Godhra Colony area on Thursday.

The arrested accused identified as Muhammad Faizan alias Farhan alias Faizi alias Mama, was a nephew of Raj Uddin alias Bholu Qureshi, a notorious target killer and extortionist of a political party who was killed in a police encounter in 2013, said a news release.

During the initial interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been involved in the extortion gang of Abid alias Kallu and Bilawal alias Billa since 2015 and was involved in extorting money from shopkeepers and fruit cart owners in New Karachi No.

07.

In July 2019, the accused along with his accomplices in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, opened fire on the owner of Bismillah Hotel in Pahalwan Goth for not paying extortion of Rs. 3 million, as a result of which one passerby was killed and three others were injured. FIR of which was registered at Gulistan-e-Jauhar Police Station.

The accused has also confessed to committing over 50 thefts and robberies in different parts of Karachi along with his accomplices.

Other accomplices of the accused include Abid alias Kallu, Bilawal, Hassan alias Mota, Abdul Karim Bangash, Waqas and Farukh. Raids were being carried out to arrest his accomplices.

The arrested accused had been handed over to police for legal proceedings.