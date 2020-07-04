Rangers arrests target killers of PSP worker

Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Sindh Police apprehended two target killers involved in target killing of PSP worker Asim Muhammad Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Sindh Police apprehended two target killers involved in target killing of PSP worker Asim Muhammad Khan.

Arrested Syed Naeem Haider alias 'Bara' and Muhammad Danish Iqbal alias 'Hakla' killed PSP worker Asim Muhammad Khan in Liaquatabad No. 10 on July 2nd, case of which was registered at Sharifabad Police Station against unknown accused, according to a news release on Saturday.

The accused, who belong to a banned outfit, were arrested within 48 hours, however, one of their accomplice managed to escape from the scene and raids are being carried out to arrest him also.

A 30 bore pistol used in the murder was also recovered from their possession and the bullet shells collected from spot of incident have also matched to the murder weapon, according to the forensic report.

Accused Naeem Haider during preliminary investigation confessed his involvement in number of sectarian target killings.

Both arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.