Rangers arrests terrorist involved in killing fire brigade employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation arrested an alleged terrorist Sheikh Bilal Zafar Farooqui, who shot dead two and injured one employee of the fire brigade in Korangi on October 1st, this year.

The arrested accused along with his other accomplices on the night of October 1st entered a fire station located in district Korangi and shot dead two employees of the fire brigade namely Mehboob and Amir while shot injured another Irshad who also succumbed to his injuries later during treatment, according to a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The FIR of the incident was registered with the Awami Colony police station. The accused was arrested from Manzoor Colony and arms, ammunition was recovered from his possession.

Accused Bilal has been to jail earlier also. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.

The arrested accused along with recovered arms and ammunition was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.