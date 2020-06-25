Rangers arrests three accused planning terrorist activity in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested three most wanted terrorists in a joint operation with Special Investigation Unit of Sindh Police.

According to spokesman, the paramilitary force arrested Wasiullah, Muhammad Fazil and Muhammad Rizwan who belong to MQM London and recovered arms and hand grenade from their possession.

The accused during preliminary investigation confessed that they were planning terrorist activity in Karachi. They had also been instructed by Altaf Hussain to murder an anchor of private tv channel besides they had also planned to murder former MPA Waseem.

The accused also confessed that MQM London was planning terrorist activities in megalopolis and for the purpose many groups have been formed.

The accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.