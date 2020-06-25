UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrests Three Accused Planning Terrorist Activity In Karachi

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

Rangers arrests three accused planning terrorist activity in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested three most wanted terrorists in a joint operation with Special Investigation Unit of Sindh Police.

According to spokesman, the paramilitary force arrested Wasiullah, Muhammad Fazil and Muhammad Rizwan who belong to MQM London and recovered arms and hand grenade from their possession.

The accused during preliminary investigation confessed that they were planning terrorist activity in Karachi. They had also been instructed by Altaf Hussain to murder an anchor of private tv channel besides they had also planned to murder former MPA Waseem.

The accused also confessed that MQM London was planning terrorist activities in megalopolis and for the purpose many groups have been formed.

The accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Murder Terrorist MQM Rangers Police Altaf Hussain Private TV Channel London From

Recent Stories

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

40 minutes ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

3 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.