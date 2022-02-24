UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrests Three Belonging To Banned Organization

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Rangers arrests three belonging to banned organization

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the police in a joint intelligence based operation in Malir on Thursday arrested three accused and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a news release here, during the operation accused identified as Gohram alias Maqbool Soomro, Fida Hussain Sabzoi and Waqar alias Raja were arrested.

The Rangers recovered hand grenades, arms and ammunition from the possession of the accused. The arrested accused belong to a banned organization.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in various crimes including hand grenade attacks on Rangers and Pakistan Army, delivery of illegal arms and ammunition by obtaining financial support from the banned organization.

The arrested suspects along with arms and ammunition have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

