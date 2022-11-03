Rangers arrests two extortionists from Orangi

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested two extortionists from Orangi Town

Arrested identified as Sajid Ali and Zeeshan Ahmed had demanded Rs.

3 million extortion from a citizen and complaint of which was received on Rangers helpline, according to spokesman for Rangers on Thursday.

During initial investigations arrestee accused Zeeshan revealed that he demanded the extortion money using his accomplice Sajid's mobile phone to call the citizen. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested both have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.