UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrests Two Extortionists On A Trader's Complaint

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 04:22 PM

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested two accused involved in extortion from Orangi Town area of metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested two accused involved in extortion from Orangi Town area of metropolis.

Arrested were identified as Prakash alias Vijay and Amit, said a news release on Friday.

The accused had plan to extort Rs. 50 million from a trader.

They wrote a threatening letter to the trader asking for extortion and attached two pistol bullets with the letter.

After receiving a complaint from the concerned businessman, Rangers and police arrested the accused. mobile phones and SIMs were recovered from the possession of arrested accused.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

