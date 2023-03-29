Rangers arrests two illegal arms suppliers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation near Sukkur Bypass arrested two accused allegedly involved in illegal arms supply from Peshawar to Karachi, Hyderabad, Moro and Sukkur and recovered a huge cache of arms.

Arrested were identified as Mukhtiar and Khan Pervez, said a news release on Wednesday.

A huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused on the instructions of the owner of a coach, Sabit Khan, were supplying a huge cache of arms and ammunition including four 223 bore rifles, a 8mm rifle, a Kalashnikov, 19 9mm pistols, five 30 bore pistols, 1000 bullets and 28 magazines of various weapons on a passenger coach.

The weapons were tactfully concealed in secret compartments of the coach.

Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused. The arrested accused had been handed over to the police along with the arms, ammo and the coach for further legal proceedings.