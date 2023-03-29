UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrests Two Illegal Arms Suppliers

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Rangers arrests two illegal arms suppliers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation near Sukkur Bypass arrested two accused allegedly involved in illegal arms supply from Peshawar to Karachi, Hyderabad, Moro and Sukkur and recovered a huge cache of arms.

Arrested were identified as Mukhtiar and Khan Pervez, said a news release on Wednesday.

A huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused on the instructions of the owner of a coach, Sabit Khan, were supplying a huge cache of arms and ammunition including four 223 bore rifles, a 8mm rifle, a Kalashnikov, 19 9mm pistols, five 30 bore pistols, 1000 bullets and 28 magazines of various weapons on a passenger coach.

The weapons were tactfully concealed in secret compartments of the coach.

Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused. The arrested accused had been handed over to the police along with the arms, ammo and the coach for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Peshawar Rangers Police Hyderabad Sukkur From Coach

Recent Stories

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

4 minutes ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

1 hour ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.