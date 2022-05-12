UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrests Two Involved In Fraud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested two fraudsters from Airport area of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested two fraudsters from Airport area of the megalopolis.

According to a news release on Thursday, arrested identified as Syed Bakhtiyar Ali Shah alias Shaanu and Uzair were involved in defrauding families of suspects arrested by agencies by demanding money for release of arrested.

They used to identify themselves as officials of Rangers and other security agencies. Rangers uniform were also recovered from the possession of arrested accused.

Arrested accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

