Rangers Arrests Two Of Robbers Gang Involved In Over 40 Robberies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Rangers arrests two of robbers gang involved in over 40 robberies

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested two of a robbers gang from Orangi Town area of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested two of a robbers gang from Orangi Town area of the megalopolis.

According to a news release on Friday, arrested identified as Amjad Ali and Hamza confessed snatching about 50 mobile phones and more than Rs.

0.2 million cash in over 40 robberies along with their other accomplices.

Rangers recovered 2 pistols, 32 rounds and a motorcycle from their possession. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered weapons and motorcycle have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

