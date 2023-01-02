Rangers arrests two street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested two alleged robbers from C-1 area, Liaqatabad here on Monday.

According to spokesman for Rangers, the accused arrested, identified as Muhammad Hamza and Shahzaib, during initial interrogation confessed committing over 100 street crimes in different parts of the megalopolis.

They were arrested with the help of CCTV footage in which they could be identified easily. The Rangers recovered two 30 bore pistols, 25 mobile phones and two snatched motorcycles from their possession.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

The accused arrested were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.