Rangers arrests two street criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested two alleged street criminals from Allah Bakhsh Goth area of megalopolis.

Arrested were identified as Sher Muhammad alias Shera and Younis Oudh, according to spokesman for Rangers on Wednesday.

The arms used by the accused in street crimes were also recovered from their possession.

During initial interrogation arrested accused confessed their involvement in committing street crimes in different areas including Allah Bakhsh Goth, Industrial Area, New Karachi and others.

The arrested accused along with arms and ammunition had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.