UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrests Two Wanted Street Criminals

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Rangers arrests two wanted street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in a joint intelligence based operation with Police, arrested two most wanted street criminals involved in a recent robbery incident at jewelry shop in Jamali Goth area of the megalopolis.

According to a release, Ghulam Sakhi and Rehmatullah alias Lolak, have been robbed 49 tola gold, cash and prize bonds worth Rs. 1,070,000 on June 18, 2021 and video of the incident had also went viral in social media.

The accused confessed their involvement in number of street crimes in different areas of the city. Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.

Accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Social Media Jewelry Robbery June Criminals Prize Bond Gold

Recent Stories

Big setback for England as seven players test posi ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, 1,518 reco ..

20 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, Khalifa Port implement reg ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Women's ODI series against West Indies to ..

26 minutes ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

50 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.