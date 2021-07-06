Rangers arrests two wanted street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in a joint intelligence based operation with Police, arrested two most wanted street criminals involved in a recent robbery incident at jewelry shop in Jamali Goth area of the megalopolis.

According to a release, Ghulam Sakhi and Rehmatullah alias Lolak, have been robbed 49 tola gold, cash and prize bonds worth Rs. 1,070,000 on June 18, 2021 and video of the incident had also went viral in social media.

The accused confessed their involvement in number of street crimes in different areas of the city. Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.

Accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.