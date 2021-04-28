Rangers arrests Zeeshan Lamba of notorious Honda Civic gang

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Wednesday arrested "Zeeshan Lamba" of Honda Civic gang and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Wednesday arrested "Zeeshan Lamba" of Honda Civic gang and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to a news release, the Rangers in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended accused Muhammad Sajid Ali alias Zeeshan alias Lamba of notorious Honda Civic gang who was involved in target killings and house robberies in different areas of the megalopolis.

During initial interrogation confessed his involvement in targeted killings of workers of opponent political party.

He joined notorious Honda Civic gang in 2015 and committed various house robberies. In February 2021, his other gang members Waseem "Commando", Javed and Amin were arrested by police during a robbery while Zeeshan Lamba managed to escape. Since then the accused was hiding. He was nominated in dozens of FIRs registered against him. Raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.

The accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.