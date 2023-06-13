Rangers assisting civil administration in rescue operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on the instructions of Director General Rangers was providing full assistance to the the civil administration in rescue operations of evacuating the people from coastal villages to safe places.

The evacuation of villages of Sirani, S.F. Rahu, Gogra Memon, Badmi, Shekhani Garhi, Ahmad Raju, Bada Zero, Hajjam Goth, Shah Bandar, Keti Bandar, which were expected to be hit by the cyclone in the coastal belt of Sajawal was underway.

The residents were being shifted to safe places by private buses and government vehicles.