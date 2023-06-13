UrduPoint.com

Rangers Assisting Civil Administration In Rescue Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Rangers assisting civil administration in rescue operations

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on the instructions of Director General Rangers was providing full assistance to the the civil administration in rescue operations of evacuating the people from coastal villages to safe places

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on the instructions of Director General Rangers was providing full assistance to the the civil administration in rescue operations of evacuating the people from coastal villages to safe places.

The evacuation of villages of Sirani, S.F. Rahu, Gogra Memon, Badmi, Shekhani Garhi, Ahmad Raju, Bada Zero, Hajjam Goth, Shah Bandar, Keti Bandar, which were expected to be hit by the cyclone in the coastal belt of Sajawal was underway.

The residents were being shifted to safe places by private buses and government vehicles.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Vehicles From Government

Recent Stories

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initi ..

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initiative

3 minutes ago
 RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of e ..

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of exams

12 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy market will support UAE’s s ..

18 minutes ago
 Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensiv ..

Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensive - Putin

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Vol ..

Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Volume Delivered to From Abroad - ..

12 minutes ago
 Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused ..

Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused 90-Tonne Oil Spill - Regional ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.